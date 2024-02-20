GUNTHER opens up about a potential matchup at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Ring General was slotted to face Brock Lesnar at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, but those plans got pulled after The Beast was identified in the Janel Grant lawsuit. During an interview on the Battleground podcast, GUNTHER gets asked about potentially facing Chad Gable at Mania, but admits he has no idea who his opponent could be.

I honestly gotta say, he’s not the only one, I guess. That’s just the life of a champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of them. That being said, I think he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a great technician, and the matches we had I think we were phenomenal, and the audience enjoyed them all. So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see. I think there’s a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for ‘Mania. But like I said, I think there’s a bunch of guys. That’s just the life of a champion. You are chased by some people that want that prize, and it keeps me on edge.

GUNTHER successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on last night’s Raw thanks to an assist from Jey’s brother, Jimmy Uso. His reign has now reached 619 days. Check out his full interview below.

