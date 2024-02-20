Chad Gable is looking ahead to WWE WrestleMania 40.

The company star picked up a huge win over Ivar on last night’s edition of Raw in Anaheim, and spoke about that momentum in a chat on Raw Talk. He says that he has now put the focus back on himself and hopes to continue his winning ways going forward.

Okay, let’s not live in a world of cliches, all right? Everyone’s gonna say, yeah, it’s impressive to make him tap, especially if I have to put an exclamation point on it, right? It’s WrestleMania season, all that’s true. What did I talk about going into this match? It’s momentum. Momentum is key right now for everything across the board for everybody. My goal tonight was to go out there, create momentum for myself, and put a stop to the Viking Raiders’ momentum. Because they’ve been on a roll lately, all credit to them. That guy’s awesome, but’s my turn. I had all my focus on the Alpha Academy for the past two years, and that’s great. They’re doing awesome. They’re thriving. Look, at a certain point in time, Chad Gable has to put the focus back on Chad Gable. So tonight was a statement about momentum. It’s in my favor, and momentum rolls, and right now, my ball is rolling straight on the fast track to WrestleMania.

Gable previously challenged GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship back in the fall of 2023, but came up short. He did say that he hopes to once again pursue the Ring General, and with Brock Lesnar out of the picture, maybe this is his time.

