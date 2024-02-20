News broke this morning that TNA had exercised its one-year option on top company star and former world champion Josh Alexander, which will keep the Walking Weapon on the TNA roster for another calendar year.

According to Fightful Select, Alexander’s new contract will expire on February 14th 2025, making him a free agent after that unless another option agreement is reached. The report confirms that Alexander didn’t have any time added onto his deal due to any injuries, which is accustomed for some wrestling contracts. It is also noted that he’s been working backstage in TNA as a producer.