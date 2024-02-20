TNA Wrestling has confirmed they’ve extended Josh Alexander’s deal. TNA issued this:

TNA Wrestling Exercises Its Option to Extend Contract of Josh Alexander

TNA Wrestling extended the contract of Josh Alexander, the company confirmed today, as first reported by Sports Illustrated. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Alexander is one of the most accomplished, decorated wrestlers in TNA history, a star in singles and tag team action. Alexander made his pro wrestling debut in 2005 and has been a star on the TNA roster since early 2019. Just consider:

He is a 2-time former World Tag Team Champion as half of The North, the longest-reigning World Tag Team Champions in company history (380 days).

He was the TNA X-Division Champion in 2021, holding the prestigious title for 151 days before invoking Option C and vacating the championship in exchange for an opportunity to wrestle for the World Championship.

He is a two-time former TNA World Champion, with his second reign being the longest reign in company history (335 days).

“With the rebranding and the return of those iconic letters, TNA, those letters that inspired me to get in the ring in the first place and chase this wild dream of being a wrestler, I’ve dreamt of that moment, being there at Hard To Kill, hearing those letters,” Alexander told Sports Illustrated, as he embarks on his sixth year with the company.

“I got a lot of work to do this year. I have to find some success because I think more so than myself, the 15-year-old kid who was sitting on the couch never dreamt this was possible wouldn’t believe that I could be TNA World Champion or TNA X-Division Champion, things that are still on my bucket list, but, I know my son wants me to bring home some gold.”

“Josh Alexander is one of the most popular wrestlers in TNA Wrestling history. We’re thrilled to see that his run in TNA will continue,” said TNA Wrestling president Anthony Cicione.

Alexander and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Friday, February 23, at the live NO SURRENDER event, originating from the Alario Center in New Orleans. Alexander goes one-on-one against Simon Gotch.

NO SURRENDER will stream live on TNA+ and then on Saturday, February 24, TNA Wrestling presents BAYOU BLAST, with high-energy, action-packed matches taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV).

Both shows will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and opening match starting at 6:30 p.m.

TNA action in New Orleans features reigning TNA World Champion Moose, X-Division Champion Chris Sabin and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Also confirmed to appear in New Orleans: Alex Shelley, Brian Myers, Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve, TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC, TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay, plus Ash By Elegance, Gisele Shaw, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Kushida, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rhino, Santino Marella, Tommy Dreamer, Xia Brookside, among others.

Tickets for both New Orleans show are now on-sale at TNAwrestling.com.

