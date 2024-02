Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network was taped a week ago from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defends against Shotzi

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends against Lexis King

Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen

Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes face-to-face