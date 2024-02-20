Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer explains why he won’t be at AEW Revolution to support Sting, who will have his retirement match when he teams with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

“He asked me to be a part of it, I just said that … you know, with my positioning with WWE I couldn’t -– I couldn’t even be … If I went in the crowd, it would be … you know? I think he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys who has been there with him the whole run. Yeah, I think he was disappointed. I mean, I was disappointed.”

Nash noted that he did go to WWE about it before telling Sting.

“I asked [WWE] –- you know when you ask and there’s that three-second pause? It’s like when you be on the road and you’re like, ‘Hey babe? We’re at Fort Wayne, I’m gonna go to Stewie’s Strip Joint, you got a problem with that?’ Nothing.”

