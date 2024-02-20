At last Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings for next week’s show, Shotzi challenged Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship that will air on tonight’s episode, where she suffered a knee injury.

The match was stopped, and Shotzi was helped to the back. As previously reported, Shotzi was not able to place weight on her injured knee and once Shotzi arrived backstage, it was apparent that she was in a large amount of pain. It was described as “a freak accident.” Shotzi left the building on crutches. WWE had to fill time as they had 4-6 minutes left in the show, which is why they had Legend fill in for her.

According to Pwinsider, the word making the rounds at Monday Night Raw was that Shotzi was in Birmingham, Alabama, possibly preparing for knee surgery.