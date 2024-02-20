Kofi Kingston got jokes.

The WWE superstar and former world champion responded to a post on social media that revealed the character ratings for Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in the upcoming WWE 2K24 game. Kingston, who has feuded with the Usos for years as a member of the New Day, writes:

But I thought they were twins?

Yesterday, 2K games announced the next set of playable characters for WWE 2K24. You can see who they were by clicking here.

WWE 2K24 is set to release next month.