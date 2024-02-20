Booker T provides a health update.

The former five-time world champion has been absent from his role as NXT commentator due to a medical procedure he recently underwent. On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker says he’s about a week away from being able to return, but is feeling better each day.

I’m back in the gym. I’m feeling good. I’m one week out, and I’ll be back at the table, doing my thing, doing it like it’s supposed to be done, making all them suckas bow down, making them pay, making them say, ‘Daddy, I don’t want none.’ I can’t wait, man.

He later reiterated to his listeners what doctors have been telling him.

I’m coming back, I’m coming back strong in about one week. I’m about a week out. I had a doctor’s appointment this week, just to make sure it was all clear. Everything’s healing up real good.

Check out his full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)