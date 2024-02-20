Erick Redbeard wants some of the Ring General.

The former WWE and AEW star took to social media to call out the current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who just surpassed 619 days as champion, with each new day adding to his already set record for longest reign.

I’ll say it again

I want to fight @Gunther_AUT — Joseph Ruud (@ErickRedBeard) February 20, 2024

Redbeard is best known for his days wrestling alongside Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) as a member of the Wyatt Family. He wrestled several matchups in AEW alongside the Death Triangle in their war against the House of Black. Wrestling Headlines spoke with Redbeard last year for his work on the hit Netflix comedy I Think You Should Leave. You can check out that interview below.