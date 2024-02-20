Kevin Nash discusses one of the biggest decisions to ever happen in WWE, the Undertaker’s streak coming to an end.

The Deadman was defeated by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, ending his undefeated streak at the event that stretched over twenty years. Nash explained why this was still a bad decision ten years later during an episode of his Kliq This podcast.

The only thing that this company has done that I am absolutely, 100% sure should have never happened was, you never should’ve beaten Undertaker at WrestleMania,” Nash said. “That streak, there was no upside to ever doing anything with that, because every WrestleMania you have, going forward, you had a 10-minute package about that streak … that was something that was special, there was no reason to beat Mark.

He adds that if anyone should have ended the streak, it should have been Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31.

If anybody was going to beat ‘Taker, it should have been Bray.

Undertaker would go on to lose to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33, which marked only his second loss at the Showcase of the Immortals.

