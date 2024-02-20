Steve Austin talks some cross promotion.

Ever since WWE and UFC merged to form TKO Holdings the idea of MMA fighters crossing over to wrestling and wrestlers crossing over to cage fighting has been discussed. Well, now the Rattlesnake weighs in, and gives two picks for UFC fighters who he could see making it in WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke with Marc Raimondi from ESPN, and named Sean Strickland and Colby Covington as fighters he could see making the jump.

