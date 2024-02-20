ROH has announced more matches to round out this Thursday’s edition of ROH TV on HonorClub, which features multiple top stars in action like Athena, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ethan Page, Danhausen, Billie Starkz and more. Check it out below.

-Athena vs. Nyla Rose two-out-of-three falls tables match for the ROH Women’s Title

-Abadon vs. Viva Van first round of the ROH Women’s Television Title Tournament

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Sussy Love first round of the ROH Women’s Television Title Tournament

-Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone first round of the ROH Women’s Television Title Tournament

-Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade first round of the ROH Women’s Television Title Tournamment

-Danhausen vs. Brandon Cutler

-Ethan Page vs. Anthony Henry

-Komander vs. AR Fox vs. Exodus Prime vs. Matt Sydal Four Corner Survival Match