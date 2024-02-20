More playable characters announced for WWE 2K24.

The WWE 2K social media account announced that Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, and Thea Hail would be joining the expansive roster. The game is set to release on March 8th and will feature the 40 Years of WrestleMania mode.

The above names join the roster that includes the following:

Andre the Giant, Asuka, Austin Theory, Batista, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bret Hart, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Chyna, Cody Rhodes, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, .Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Dusty Rhodes, Finn Balor, Gigi Dolin, Hulk Hogan, Isla Dawn, IYO SKY, John Cena, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Karrion Kross, Kevin Nash, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, Michin, Muhammad Ali, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Rick Rude, Ricky Steamboat, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Solo Sikoa, Shawn Michaels, Stardust, Stone Cold Steve Austin,“Superstar” Billy Graham, The Miz, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Trish Stratus, Tyler Breeze, Ultimate Warrior, Undertaker, Xavier Woods, Yokozuna, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark.

2K also revealed the soundtrack selections for this year’s release. You can check that out here.