Natalya is looking to the future.

The WWE star spoke about what she has planned for life after wrestling during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio. The Queen of Harts is asked if she would be interested in joining the WWE creative time, perhaps as a writer, once her wrestling career ends. This was her response.

I will tell you, our writing team has an extremely challenging job. My husband TJ always says this, he always says, ‘Nobody understands how challenging it is to book the show.’ TJ is a producer and works closely with the writers and behind the scenes. He always says, ‘You never know when someone is injured or gets COVID or somebody is working through a situation.’ I think the writers have such a challenging job because there are so many people that you’re trying to please. I’ll be honest, at times, there is a lot of massaging of egos because everybody wants to be the best. Everybody wants to win, protect their equity, be on top. Everybody wants to main event WrestleMania and be The One. Sometimes, you need a bride, and sometimes, you need a bridesmaid. The writers have an extremely challenging job. Never say never. For me, I have a lot of really fun things coming up that do involve writing, creating, and me celebrating my career and everything I’ve accomplished. Never say never as far as doing more in WWE, but I’m so excited about growing. 2024 is a year about growth.

Elsewhere in the interview, Natalya revealed that she has been approached to write a book about her prestigious WWE career.

