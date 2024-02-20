A vaudevillian is coming to TNA IMPACT!

The promotion announced on social media that Simon Gotch will be in this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. No opponent has been announced as of this writing, but Gotch is set to face former world champion Josh Alexander at No Surrender.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/22 TNA IMPACT!

-Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. The System

-Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch

-Trent Seven vs. Steve Maclin

-Ash By Elegance in action

-Simon Gotch in action