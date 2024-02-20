Dominik Mysterio puts over the WWE Performance Center.

The former two-time NXT North American Champion spoke about his big heel turn in 2022, and how he started showing up more at the PC to train during an interview on Keepin It 100. Dominik states that putting in that extra time helped him become a more consistent performer.

The key for me was just consistency. I’ve never really been consistent with anything, and even still, to this day, I struggle with consistency. It got to a point where, after I turned on my dad, I they asked me if I was okay going to Orlando and doing the whole process of the PC because I had skipped that whole process for about two years. Me, being a team player, I was like, ‘Yup, whatever you guys need.’ Being there in Orlando helped me be more consistent because I had nothing to do in Orlando other than workout or go to the PC. I would go work out at the PC, then I would go workout with Austin Theory, and that’s who I first turned to on the road, staying consistent in the gym on the road with him, eating right. Even now, traveling with Finn, Damian, Rhea, and JD. I can’t tell you the last time we didn’t send a group text ‘Gym’ right before TV. Every time we’re on the road, we’re always at the gym. It’s something they’ve helped me with, being on the road and staying consistent.

