Dominik Mysterio addresses the WWE Universe booing him out of the building every time he tries to speak.

The former NXT North American Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Keepin It 100. The Judgment Day member confirms that the boos are not “piped in” before acknowledging how amazing it is that he’s so hated by the fans.

They like it when I do that, when I go out and try to cut a promo, especially if they need to cut time out of something or they need to save time, I can go out there with a mic for two to three minutes, pretend to cut a promo. I’m still blessed to get booed. I can’t tell you, every city I go out to, it gets louder and louder.

Dominik lost to Kevin Owens on this past Friday’s SmackDown, which earned the Prizefighter a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber but has left Dirty Dom on the sidelines for the event. He will most likely still appear at the event in the corner of the Judgment Day, who will be defending the tag team titles against New Catch Republic.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)