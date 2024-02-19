CM Punk might be injured through WWE WrestleMania 40, but that doesn’t mean the Second City Saint’s miraculous return to the fed back in November doesn’t still hold a special place in people’s hearts.

The former world champion spoke about the moment during a recent interview with UFC on TNT Sports, where he reflects on his decision to walk-out on WWE back in 2014 and how time eventually heals all wounds.

I think it’s just time. Timing is everything. I wrestled for a very long time before I signed a WWE contract. I was on the road for ten years, zero time off. That takes its toll. I think one of the things that I never did before was try to balance everything out. I think a lot of fighters, a lot of wrestlers do that. Balance is kind of key. But when you’re young and you wanna go and you have to take every opportunity that comes your way, you can’t say no. Then after a while, you burn out. So I burnt out 10 years ago. I left. I did some other things. I got to do a lot of cool other stuff and then time heals all wounds. You slowly start to realize that a lot of the stuff that happened 10 years ago doesn’t matter. Different people come and go. Different people are in charge now. Maybe I can go back and it kind of fits like an old slipper. It’s good to be back and I’m super happy it happened. The way I came back and how big it’s been never could have been what it was without all the other crap. That’s just life. I woke up this morning, so it’s a good day.

Punk has wrestled one televised match since he returned to WWE, which was the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup that was eventually won by Cody Rhodes. Prior to the Rumble, Punk worked two house show matchups against Dominik Mysterio. Check out his full interview below.

"My heart goes out to Alexander Volkanovski, to me he's still a champion" WWE superstar @CMPunk reacts after a blockbuster #UFC298 event and discusses his comeback from injury ✨ ️ @CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/bEL5VbQNdS — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 18, 2024

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)