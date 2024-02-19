Montez Ford names some pretty ambitious goals for his run with WWE.

Ford is already a multi-time WWE tag and NXT tag champion, but the Street Profit vows to add some singles gold to his repertoire. He tells Fightful that winning the world title in the main event of WrestleMania would be one of his biggest goals, alongside teaming with his wife, fellow WWE superstar Bianca Belair.

Wow, man. Exclusively right here, guys, loud and direct; Montez Ford’s WrestleMania goals. To win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania and to tag with my baby boo at WrestleMania, and also main eventing WrestleMania.

Ford and his longtime tag partner Angelo Dawkins have since formed an alliance with Bobby Lashley. The group, known as The Pride, is currently at odds with Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain.