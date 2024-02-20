An update on the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) and their current contract status following their WWE departure.

GYV have already wrestled multiple dates for TNA Wrestling, with many assuming the duo had signed with the promotion. However, that is not the case and the former NXT U.K. tag champs are still free agents and working independently according to Fightful Select. Drake and Gibson did tell Fightful that they won’t rule out signing a contract with someone soon, whether that be TNA, AEW, or back with WWE.

GYV worked as the Dyad in their final WWE days. They challenge ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) for the TNA tag team titles at this weekend’s No Surrender pay-per-view. Stay tuned.