Bad news for Shotzi.

The WWE women’s division star went down with an injury two weeks ago while wrestling at an NXT taping, but the nature of the injury was not yet confirmed…until today. Shotzi revealed on Instagram that she has torn her ACL and will be out of action for at least nine months. She adds that her mental health had been in a bad place and is going to use this time off to get stronger physically and mentally.

I tore my ACL which means I will be out of action for about 9 months. Thank you to everyone who has checked up on me. I am so sorry if I haven’t responded. I am just extremely devastated and angry. Some of you know, I have been through a lot the last few years and it has been so hard to keep up with what I think is expected of me and honestly my mental health had been at an all time low. But I’ve pushed through and I was feeling motivated and like myself again. I was hoping to go to NXT to prove myself again, earn some respect, build back my confidence and start putting the heartache from the past 2 years behind me. I feel defeated right now but I’m simultaneously feeling the most motivated I have ever been. I have been through way worse. I’ve watched my sister, who is fighting caner, fight tougher battles. I’m just taking this as a sign to slow down. I didn’t take time off when both my stepdad and my dad passed and that really affected me. Now I am looking forward to coming back ot just physically stronger, but mentally also.

