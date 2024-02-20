AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega recently joined Gamespot for an in-depth interview about a wide variety of topics, including his thoughts on the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight match that took place back in 2023, and how he was hit with a bicycle in the match.

I was involved in the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight Match. For as much as a Kendo stick might hurt or some barbed wire, thumbtacks, being hit with a bicycle, full blast, we’re talking 360, discus throw bicycle shot, there’s never quite been anything like it. In fact, I don’t even know if you can see it. I have a scar from the wheel hitting me. It’s not going away. That’s what a bike does to you,” Omega said. “There were comments were like, ‘Oh, this is silly. Why would someone use a bike in a fight? How could that hurt?’ I couldn’t believe people actually think that you’re gonna hit with a real-life bicycle. I get it. I’ve been there. I’m living it, still living it to this day.

The Cleaner jokes that someone had to get hit with the bike, revealing that he told the other competitors in the match that they were lucky it wasn’t them.

The dude had the bike in the ring. It’s like, oh man, I know this is a show, ‘Alright, I’ll fucking get hit with a bike.’ So I go in the ring and I’m just getting walloped by this bike and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys made the right decision, but someone had to do it.’ Does that mean I won’t do it ever again? No, shoot. Let me do promotional work again. I love matches like that. When those weapon attacks do more damage than your normal attack would, there’s a reason for it. It’s not fun, it’s unpleasant.

Omega is currently out of action due to the effects of diverticulitis. His full interview can be found below.

