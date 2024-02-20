Tyler Breeze is interested in potentially returning to WWE but the circumstances would have to be right.

The former NXT tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Developmentally Speaking. When host Bryan Asbury asked about a potential WWE return Breeze had this to say:

Oh yeah, 100%. Yeah, I don’t see why not. It’s one of those things where it’s kind of crazy to think about. I’m only 36. I guess because I was hired when I was 23 and I started wrestling when I was 19, and it feels like forever, and it feels like I should be 50 or 60, but I am 36, so I still got some years. I’m not some ancient dude. Especially too, when I start wrestling around, when I wrestle at the schools, I do a couple of independents here and there, I’m still excited for wrestling. I’m still excited to do what we do. I haven’t lost the passion for it. I still like seeing the crowd be excited or do what you want them to do. Even when I see them, and they go, ‘Man, I love the stuff that you do on UpUpDownDown,’ or, ‘I remember this match,’ it’s still in me. So if the right opportunity came around, if something worked, then yeah, man. I got a great relationship with WWE and I got a great relationship with Hunter and everybody else. So luckily I’ve kept these bridges very well-built, so yeah, man, I’m open to whatever. It’s all good.

Breeze was released by WWE back in 2021. He returned to the ring back in 2023 and has continued to occasionally compete since. Check out his full interview below.

