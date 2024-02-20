Josh Alexander hopes to compete in NJPW’s G1 Climax.

The Walking Weapon spoke on this topic during a recent chat with Monthly Puroresu, where he explained why wrestling in the prestigious tournament is so important to him.

I’ve been a wrestling fan for a very long time. When I was a teenager I discovered Japanese wrestling. The first DVD I got was the AJPW Champion Carnival. Then I discovered the NJPW G1. The who’s who of the best in-ring talents from around the world have competed in the G1. I’d like nothing better than to test myself in one and show the world how good I am.

It was announced earlier today that TNA had extended Alexander’s contract for the next year. You can read about that here.