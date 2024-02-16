Natalya continues to build upon her impressive WWE career.

The former multi-time women’s champion revealed during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio that she’s been approached to write a book about her career. The Queen of Harts mentions how impressed she was by Becky Lynch and the way The Man handled herself as far as her own book .

I’ve actually just been approached about writing a book. I was so impressed with the way Becky Lynch handled herself as far her book and how she talked about it and just talking to Becky backstage. She’s really excited about her book and I think it’s an honest look at her life, her career, her legacy. She still has so much more life left to live, obviously, but to write a book at a young age, we’ve done a lot of living. Becky and I met over 20 years ago in Vancouver for a show called SuperGirls. We kind of started our wrestling careers at the same time. When I look back at all the living we’ve done and the roads we’ve traveled, I think Becky’s book is going to be incredible. Yes, I was approached to write a book. I’m exploring those options as far as doing it. I definitely will be writing a book. My greatest inspirations are the people I work with like Becky Lynch. I love Bret’s [Bret Hart] book, I thought Bret’s book was beautiful. He took ten years to write it. I said to Bret, ‘Your book is so special and so powerful,’ because when Bret was traveling up and down WWE, he would talk into a tape recorder and he recorded everything in his career every night after his matches. I said to him, ‘To have the insight to do that to me is really cool.’ I’m inspired to grow in 2024 and I’m really looking forward to doing that and surprising you guys with some really cool things.

Natalya holds the record for most WWE matches in the women’s division and most WWE wins in the women’s division. You can check out her full interview below.

