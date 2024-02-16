The Rock promises that this evening’s WWE SmackDown will be can’t miss television.

The Great One took to social media to hype tonight’s event in Salt Lake City, Utah, adding that he plans on slapping his newest enemy, Cody Rhodes, ten more times “for the culture.” This comes after Rocky smacked The American Nightmare at the WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference.

Rock writes, “Breaking @wwe social records. Having fun – just getting started. I’ll slap your punk ass 10 more times for the culture, and you’ll do nothing and like it. Tune in TONIGHT on SMACKDOWN LIVE on @FOX @8pm ET…Salt Lake City will never be the same. ~ people’s champ.”

