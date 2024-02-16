An update on who will be leading the TNA creative team following the sudden firing of former president, Scott D’Amore.

It was reported this morning that ECW legend and former TNA Digital Media Champion would be leading the charge, but an update from Fightful Select reveals that to be untrue. Dreamer is involved on the creative team working alongside Robert Evans (RD Evans), and Hunter Johnson (Delirious). They will be joined by Senior Anthem producer Jorge Barbosa and TNA legend Gail Kim. Former GM of Fight Network Ariel Shnerer will reportedly be overseeing all of TNA’s content and will be working closely with new TNA President, Anthony Cicione on all talent/creative decisions.

As noted, TNA talent wrote a letter to Anthem Entertainment voicing their displeasure at D’Amore’s firing. You can read about that here.