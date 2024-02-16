Bad news for Shotzi.

Fightful Select reports that the WWE star is expected to miss a significant amount of time after suffering a knee injury at this past Tuesday’s NXT tapings. While the extent of the injury is unknown, a source tells the publication that she will not be returning anytime soom.

The Wrestling Observer had noted on Wednesday that Shotzi was seen leaving the WWE Performance Center in crutches. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on her condition, as well as provide the exact amount of time she might miss once that gets revealed.

