Ahead of this evening’s AEW Rampage broadcast in Texas Fightful Select has released a report revealing several behind-the-scenes notes for the promotion, including the whereabouts on one of its biggest stars. Highlights are below.

-Chris Jericho is slated to be off of television for the next couple of weeks due to a tour with his band Fozzy. They are headed overseas soon. He last wrestled against Konosuke Takeshita.

-Former WWE talent Gabbi Tuft was spotted backstage at this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

-QT Marshall has still not started back up with AEW. Marshall initially left back in December, but is returning to AEW in a backstage role.

-AEW Collision will not be airing this Saturday due to NBA All Star Weekend. WBD may have to make some adjustments for AEW when March Madness starts next month.

-Mike Santana is still signed with AEW despite not wrestling on television for the last few months.