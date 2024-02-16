Seth Rollins finally says something nice about Roman Reigns.

The Visionary has been taking shots at the Tribal Chief over the last few years, but paid the Undisputed Universal Champion some respect during an interview with Cam Heyward on Not Just Football. Rollins says that his former brother of the Shield is one of the best to do it, perhaps ever.

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest to ever do it. I’ll say nice things about him. He’s my brother, we came up together, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. I don’t always agree with him, but he is one of the greatest to ever do it, no doubt.

Rollins and Reigns might be on a collision course at WrestleMania 40, a match that will also involve Cody Rhodes and The Rock. The tag team scenario was laid down after the WrestleMania 40 press conference one week ago in Las Vegas.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)