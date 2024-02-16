Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy’s recent match.

Following the February 14th episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff took on Sammy Guevara in a match recorded for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, Guevara legitimately knocked Jeff out with a shooting star press, with reports later confirming that the tag team legend broke his nose but avoided a concussion.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Broken One shared a brief update on Jeff, where he mentions the bad luck he himself had with Guevara back in 2020.

It looks like the Sammy Guevara-Hardy curse is real. It lives on. We thought it ended in 2020, but it picked back up in 2024. They were having a hell of a match, it’s going to air on Rampage. They have a great match, and there is a point where Sammy does a move, and his knee catches Jeff in the face. It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose, that’s really all we know. They’re still going to undergo some more testing and what not to try and find out what his total injury is or would be. We know, right now, it’s at a minimum a broken nose.

At AEW All Out 2020 Matt Hardy was knocked out following a fall off a lift and through a table during his match with Sammy Guevara.

Matt mentioned that Jeff was in good spirits after the match, despite experiencing his first broken nose in his career. You can check out the full episode below.

