Kevin Patrick shares his thoughts on leaving WWE.

Patrick’s time with WWE came to an end on January 25, 2024, after nearly three years with the company. Just before his departure, he was removed from the SmackDown commentary team.

On Friday, February 16, Patrick made an announcement on social media. He revealed that he would be the lead host of MLS 360 on Apple TV+. In a response to the announcement, Patrick mentioned his departure from WWE, expressing appreciation for his time there and stating that he cherishes the three years he spent with the company.

Nothing but love for 3 incredible years at WWE! From the exhilarating experiences & all the brilliant friends I worked with along the way, I’m flooded with gratitude. In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers.

Wrestling Headlines wishes Patrick well on his future endeavors. Check out his post below.