Mike Santana opens up about his sobriety.

The AEW star issued a statement on his social media account reflecting on how he hit rock-bottom a year ago and checked himself into rehab. He comments on the experience, how he feels like he is finally able to take care of himself, and how much he appreciates the support from fans.

A year ago today, was the day I hit my rock bottom. The day that I realized it was time to turn around and face those demons that I’ve ran from for years. The day that I made the decision to change or I was going to lose my life, my family, my career and everything I worked so hard to build. It was the day that I decided to finally take care of myself after years of just taking care of others.

I checked myself into rehab.

And I can tell you here and now, that it was truly the greatest/hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I learned more about myself in those 30 days than in my lifetime. I learned to finally let go of the pain and trauma I carried around for so long. It taught me to genuinely love myself. To live and not just exist. Along with so many other great things. I also say that my injury was God’s greatest gift to me. Because that time is what gave me and made me who I am today. I can go on and on about my sobriety journey because it’s been exactly that. And maybe one day I’ll open up more about it. But I just want to take the time to appreciate this accomplishment. I actually struggled a bit with sharing this with the world, as it was something I dealt with in private and away from everyone. But if I can help give strength and hope to someone else with my story and journey, then so be it. We’re taught that what helps us is giving away the gift that was so freely given to us. So that’s what I’ll do whenever I can.

I want to say thank you to God and my father for continuing to guide me. My amazing family for sticking by me and always seeing the light that I carried inside, even thru all the darkness. And all those who offered their support during those dark times. Much love to you all.

