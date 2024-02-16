Nikkita Lyons is facing another injury setback.

In early 2023, it was revealed that Nikkita had suffered an ACL injury, one that required her to take some time off from wrestling. Later in the year, she returned to NXT television and started a storyline with Blair Davenport. Since her return, Lyons has been appearing regularly on NXT, but it seems she has encountered another obstacle for her progress.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lyons is once again sidelined due to another injury. The details of her latest injury and the expected duration of her absence are currently unknown.

Lyons’ most recent match was on the January 9th episode of NXT, where she competed against Blair Davenport. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on her status.

Stay tuned.