Another massive bombshell in the Ashley Massaro story. A friend of Massaro claims that Stephanie McMahon was aware of the allegations. Warning…article continues descriptions of sexual assault.

In a legal document made public by her attorney back in 2019, Ashley Massaro claimed that she had a disturbing encounter during a WWE trip to Kuwait in 2006, where she alleged she was assaulted by an individual posing as a U.S. Army doctor.

Massaro stated that she informed WWE management about the incident, but was advised to keep quiet to maintain the company’s relationship with the military. WWE, however, disputed this claim. Recently, there have been emerging reports challenging WWE’s denial. A lawyer representing John Laurinaitis stated that Vince McMahon and other executives were aware of the incident.

Cara Pipia, a close friend of Massaro, spoke to News Nation, asserting that Stephanie McMahon was also allegedly informed about the assault. Pipia mentioned that Massaro felt intimidated and received no sympathy or support.

She spoke with Vince McMahon many times. Vince had his daughter [Stephanie] take his place because she was a female, a woman, and to make Ashley comfortable. And they just played with her. They played with her because everything that Stephanie said made her feel comfortable. Safe. As soon as they walked into this board room meeting, Ashley was on her own completely. And she was threatened, and there was no… there was no compassion. There was no sympathy. There was nothing.

Cara Pipia, friend of Ashley Massaro, a former WWE star who accused Vince McMahon of covering up an alleged rape, joined #Banfield to discuss the allegations made. MORE: https://t.co/UH9s3sC401 pic.twitter.com/Ep927Xrxgb — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 15, 2024

Additionally, a previously undisclosed statement from Ashley Massaro surfaced, accusing Vince McMahon of inappropriate behavior towards female wrestlers. Massaro claimed that McMahon would allegedly proposition female talent and retaliate with unfavorable scripts if rejected, tarnishing their reputations.

According to the statement, Massaro witnessed McMahon engaging in inappropriate behavior with female wrestlers in the locker room, and he allegedly targeted her after her appearance in Playboy, making her feel extremely uncomfortable.

The statement also suggested that McMahon had a history of such behavior, reportedly involving another former WWE Diva.

McMahon is currently under federal investigation from the Janel Grant lawsuit.