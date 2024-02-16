Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ahead of the show, PW Insider has released a report revealing several stars that are in town for the event, all who may appear on the broadcast. One group that is confirmed to be appearing are the Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik, JD McDonagh, NOT R-truth, Rhea Ripley), who have primarily been on the Raw brand.

Jade Cargill has been spotted in Utah, as well as Bron Breakker. Breakker is expected to show up on SmackDown, with the report stating that the blue-brand will most-likely be his main roster home.

NXT stars Dante Chen, Javier Bernal, and Beau Morris are also in town. A full preview for tonight’s show can be found here.