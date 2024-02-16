Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SmackDown will feature appearances by The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE will be taping next week’s SmackDown after tonight’s show.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

The Rock & Roman Reigns will appear

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega