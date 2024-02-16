Rey Mysterio has been sidelined once again due to a knee injury as last November, he underwent surgery, marking his tenth knee surgery throughout his career.

This setback happened after losing the United States Title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mysterio was then written off television on SmackDown following an attack by Santos Escobar, who believed Mysterio was siding with Carlito over him.

Mysterio had been dealing with the injury for three months. The belief has been that when Mysterio returns, there are plans for a group vs. group feud involving Mysterio and Carlito against Escobar and his group.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that it looks like Mysterio’s return will happen within the next few weeks.