Kota Ibushi hasn’t wrestled since Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted its New Year 2024 event last month, where he worked a singles match against Naomichi Marufuji in the main event.
It was revealed that Ibushi had sustained injuries to both of his ankles early on in the match. As a result, he had to be immediately transported to a hospital in Tokyo and later had surgery for a broken ankle.
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ibushi looks to be out for six to 12 months.
We wish him a speedy recovery.