Kota Ibushi hasn’t wrestled since Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted its New Year 2024 event last month, where he worked a singles match against Naomichi Marufuji in the main event.

The match lasted for more than 30 minutes, with Ibushi emerging victorious in the end. Kota seemed to have injured his ankle upon landing while doing a moonsault.

It was revealed that Ibushi had sustained injuries to both of his ankles early on in the match. As a result, he had to be immediately transported to a hospital in Tokyo and later had surgery for a broken ankle.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ibushi looks to be out for six to 12 months.