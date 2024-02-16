Fans are still talking about the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff press conference where it was announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns would take place at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock previously mocked fans of Rhodes as “Cody Crybabies,” a response to the backlash to Rock taking Rhodes’ spot. At the presser, Rock slapped Rhodes for insulting his family, marking Rock’s official heel turn.

There has been speculation that The Rock and Reigns will take on Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the event as well.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that The Rock made a quick change to his plan for the match with Reigns. The negative reaction influenced this decision and he wanted to portray a heel character ae believed that the boos could be justified as part of his role as a villain.

Meltzer further stated, “However, over the weekend, Johnson (The Rock) expressed that it would be best for him to step out of the Reigns match and have Cody take his place, which everyone agreed upon by that point. It was Johnson who then proposed the idea of a heel turn and suggested the match between Reigns & Rock versus Rhodes & Rollins for night one. So, if that’s how it unfolds, it was his idea.”