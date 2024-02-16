The AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 15,621 tickets, and there are 461 left. The show is set up for 16,082 tickets. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs, Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks – Tornado Tag Team Match

AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita