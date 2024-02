AEW returns to TNT for a new episode of Rampage tonight that was taped this past Wednesday night after the Dynamite event from H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Friday night program that airs on TNT includes the following:

No DQ match: Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Anna Jay vs. Queen Aminata

Bang Bang Scissor Gang in 12-man tag team action