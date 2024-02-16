Bad news wrestling fans.

NFL legend and former WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael has been rushed to the emergency room due to an pneumonia. The news was broken through McMichael’s publicist, who tweeted the message on behalf of the family.

We are asking for prayers for Steve McMichael. He is going to the Emergency Room now with suspected pneumonia. We will inform you as we have more updates. Thank you. The McMichael Family. Team Mongo.

This was just sent to me by Steve McMichael’s longtime publicist. Praying for Mongo’s comfort. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/86gvQ4RqmM — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) February 15, 2024

It was recently revealed that Mongo was going to be inducted into the football hall of fame. He was a player on the Chicago Bears 1985 Super Bowl team. In wrestling, he competed alongside Ric Flair and Chris Benoit as a member of the iconic Four-Horsemen faction.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Mongo and his family well.