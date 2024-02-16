AEW President Tony Khan made an announcement on X Friday regarding RVD’s involvement at the upcoming edition of Collision on Saturday, April 20th. It remains uncertain what RVD will be doing on the show.

The location of the show has not yet been disclosed. RVD’s most recent appearance was on the January 31st Dynamite, where he lost in a hardcore match against Swerve Strickland.

Khan wrote, “I am thrilled to reveal that RVD will be returning to @AEWonTV on TNT for the 4/20 Saturday Night #AEWCollision! +I am eagerly anticipating THIS Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite in Tulsa on TBS: AEW World Champion @SamoaJoe/@swerveconfident/@briancagegmsi vs Hangman Page/FTW Champion @730hook/@TherealRVD!”