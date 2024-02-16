A pre-match has been announced for the lineup for TNA Wrestling’s No Surrender special happening later this month. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight will join forces to take on Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers.

The event is scheduled for next Friday. The pre-show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to watch for free on TNA+ and YouTube. Here is the revised card:

No Surrender rules: TNA World Champion Moose vs. Alex Shelley

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw

TNA X-Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay (Havok & Rosemary) vs. MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)

Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch

PCO vs. Kon

Best-of-three series finals for the TNA Tag Team titles: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) defend against The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

Countdown to No Surrender: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers