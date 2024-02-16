Britt Baker hasn’t been around on AEW television for the past several months because of an injury situation.

In November, Baker’s tweet criticizing AEW management got people talking. She called out the promotion for not giving her promo time this year. Her last two matches were on September 13th and 16th.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Baker has been training very hard for her return. It was added that she wasn’t believed to have been cleared yet, but the indications were that it shouldn’t be that long.