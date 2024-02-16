Big news regarding two streaming giants potentially joining forces.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Paramount and Comcast are exploring ways to work together in the streaming industry, potentially through a partnership or joint venture. They previously collaborated on SkyShowtime in certain European markets back in 2023.

The reason for potentially merging their platforms is to reduce costs and offer a wider selection of live sports to viewers. Paramount+ boasts channels like MTV and Nickelodeon, while Peacock, owned by NBCUniversal, features WWE content among other offerings.

As noted, Paramount has been discussing a potential merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. Meanwhile, FOX, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ESPN have revealed plans to create a sports-focused streaming platform.

What this means for streaming WWE has yet to be determined. The company has already secured a $5 billion deal with Netflix, which will see Monday Night Raw airing on the platform starting in 2025.