A dispute on a report that surfaced earlier today regarding the AEW and CMLL relationship.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, any AEW program that CMLL talents appear on can contain no other Mexican talent. CMLL has a longstanding rivalry with AAA, but the report states that it doesn’t matter if the Mexican talent is with AAA or not, they cannot wrestle on the same AEW show that CMLL talents are on.

However, Fightful Select now reports that to be untrue. Sources tell Fightful that the WON report is false, and that Komander appeared on the January 31st episode of AEW Dynamite the same night there were CMLL talents on the show. Top AEW star Penta EL Zero Miedo was set to appear on AEW programming but ran into some travel issues.

It is confirmed that CMLL talent is not supposed to be booked in angles or matches with AAA talent.