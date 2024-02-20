Michael Chandler has always been considered a good promo in the world of MMA.

On Monday night, the UFC star had the opportunity to put those skills on display in the proper arena, as he appeared in the Honda Center in Anaheim. CA. for this week’s WWE RAW.

As noted, the Honda Center in Anaheim has inked a five-year deal with the UFC and WWE to bring multiple events to the venue.

Chandler, a highly-regarded Lightweight contender in the UFC who recently coached alongside Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter reality show, which was supposed to culminate in the two fighting inside the Octagon, cut a promo calling out “The Notorious” former UFC double=-champ to finally get back in the cage and fight him.

“See you at the top!” Chandler closed, as he does in all of his promos.